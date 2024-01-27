MP: BJP Kicks Off Lok Sabha Poll Prep; State Chief VD Sharma Holds Meeting In Khajuraho

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Lok Sabha elections only three months away, BJP has turned on its poll-mode. The party has started to conduct Lok Sabha constituency wise meetings to strike a balance between workers, leaders and to speed up the ground level preparations.

BJP's Madhya Pradesh president VD Sharma visited Panna on Saturday to convene the meeting of party workers of Khajuraho Lok Sabha. The state organization office bearers of eight assembly seats, district president and Mandal presidents will attend the meeting.

As per sources, the discussions in the meeting revolved around increasing atleast 10 percent vote share at every booth of Lok Sabha constituencies.

Hundreds of meetings ahead...

Sources in BJP said that other stalwart leaders of the party will also conduct similar meetings in various Lok Sabha constituencies to boost the morale of party workers and to plan the strategy over how to ensure victory of the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, it was also during the recently held assembly elections that BJP had set the target to increase the vote percentage at every booth and this experiment led the BJP to the unprecedented victory, where the saffron party holds 166 seats in the 230-member house.