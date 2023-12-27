MP: Utilise ₹3.7 Crore NCAP Fund Fully, Says Mayor Mukesh Tatwal In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, while reviewing the development works as well as beautification works being done in various areas of the city by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), directed that the funds received under NCAP should be fully utilised. The ongoing works should be completed with quality and within the stipulated time and the public representatives should be informed about the works.

Keeping the environment in mind, the Government of India has provided an amount of Rs 3.7 crore for various components along with the NCAP to the UMC. Under this, various works are being done by the UMC along with construction of footpaths in various zones with an amount of Rs. 1.25 crore.

Information was obtained by the Mayor, on Tuesday, while discussing the city forest, in which it was said that 53 species of saplings will be planted in the city forest by the forest department, out of which the work of planting 15 saplings has been completed. The Mayor directed that there should be security in the city forest. From this point of view, along with security guards, CCTV cameras should be installed so that no incident occurs and the construction work done does not get damaged.

Utilisation of space should be the priority and wherever work is going on, it should also be inspected and a list where work has been done and where work is to be done should also be made available, he added.

Commissioner Imposes Fine Of Rs 50K On Sanitation Co

UMC commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh inspected the cleanliness arrangements in Meghdoot Forest parking, Char Dham Temple parking, Harsiddhi Temple, Sher Square, Narsingh Ghat on Tuesday.

The commissioner expressed his displeasure over the cleaning staff not being found in the dress code at the workplace during cleaning work and directed the concerned officer to impose a fine of Rs 50,000 on the concerned company.

While inspecting the Mahakal area, the commissioner directed that a large number of devotees come here, therefore there should not be any negligence in the cleanliness system here, cleaning should be done regularly and the shopkeepers here should also be advised to maintain cleanliness around their shop. From the Char Dham temple to the Sher Chauraha Harsiddhi temple, there has been encroachment by the cart vendors. They should be removed strictly so that there is no problem in traffic.

Absence Of Officers Delaying Work In UMC

"It has been more than 15 days since the assembly election results came out, even after that work is not being done in UMC. Citizens are coming with their work, employees are wandering with files but they are not able to find the officers."

Expressing his annoyance, Ramchandra Korat, patron of Retired Employees' Union, Safai Kamgar Sangh and Autonomous Employees' Union, said that all the work has come to a standstill due to officers not coming to the UMC for the last several days. Due to non-availability of officers in the health department, accounts department, establishment department and other departments of the UMC, employee-related work is not being done, due to which they are facing problems.

In the recent meeting of the Employees' Union, the commissioner had given instructions to the officers to complete the work immediately, but to date no work has been started. The commissioner had issued orders for payment of four per cent DA arrear amount to the retired employees but the arrear amount was also not paid, Korat complained.

ACS Rajora to review Simhastha preparations

Collector Kumar Purushottam, before the time limit meeting here on Tuesday, instructed the officers that ACS and Ujjain division in-charge Rajesh Rajora will hold a meeting on December 31 regarding the planning related to the development of the city in view of Simhastha Mahaparva-2028.

The collector told the concerned officials that they should prepare an excellent PowerPoint presentation of whatever action plan their respective departments have planned about Simhastha Mahaparva and present it to zila panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena on December 29. The collector instructed the concerned officers that they would give a presentation of the planning of their respective departments in the meeting to be held on December 31.