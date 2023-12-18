MP: Usha Thakur Flags Off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow MLA Usha Thakur inaugurated Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Kodariya village of Mhow tehsil on Sunday. Yatra started from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Higher Secondary School ground of Kodariya and took rounds in the whole tehsil throughout the day.

During the inauguration of the Yatra, information about important public welfare schemes of the Central government as well as state government were given to the people that had gathered at the school ground. The same messages will be spread in the whole tehsil through this Sankalp Yatra.

In the programme, Thakur flagged off the chariot with a saffron flag, after which the chariot started its journey for the campaign. Usha Thakur also addressed the gathering during this event.

She said that this chariot of Modi's guarantee will cover two panchayats in a day and will help those who have been deprived of the benefits of the public welfare schemes of the government. She spoke about two main goals, first of which is the revival of rivers that originate from Janapav Hill and establishment of a sports academy for highlighting the innumerable talents in the local villages so that the youths shall stay away from drugs.

MLA flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Sanwer

Former minister and MLA Tulsi Silawat flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from village Barodiya on Sunday.

During the Yatra, he gave information about the public welfare schemes of the Central and state governments and distributed certificates of welfare schemes such as Ladli Lakshmi, Ujjwala Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the beneficiaries.

The Yatra was participated by officials of various departments including the agriculture department, women and child development, education department, NRLM (National Rural Livelihood Mission), representatives of banks, and officers and employees of other departments.

District panchayat president Reena Malviya, district president representative Mansingh, district BJP vice-president Bharat Singh Chauhan, sarpanch Mansoor Ali Patel, and other dignitaries also participated in the Yatra.

The guests were welcomed by Mahesh Parmar, Sarpanch Barodiya Khan, secretary Vishnu Solanki and others.