 MP Updates: Leopard Rescued From Well In Manpur Forest Range; Man Suffers Heart Attack While Dining With Family, Dies; Shocking Visuals Surface
The team has reached Manpur and has started efforts to rescue the leopard safely from the well.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard slipped and fell into a well at a farmer's field in Kheda village located in the Manpur Forest Range on Monday night. It struggled overnight befor eit was finally rescued on Tuesday noon.

The video of the incident is taking rounds on the social media. The clip shows the leopard sticking around the wall of the well, trying to save itself from drowning in the water.

Sub-divisional Forest Officer Kailash Joshi said that as soon as the information was received, the Forest Department team and Ralamandal team reached Indore for the rescue operation.

The forest team rushed to the spot and swung into rescue operation. The tied the all four corners of the cage from the ropes, dropped in inside the well. The leopard swiftly entered the cage, they forester pulled the cage up to rescue the wild cat safely.

Forest Department official Yohan Katare said that a middle-aged leopard fell inside a well on Monday night. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, the villagers spotted the big cat struggling for life and informed the forest department. Following which a team left for rescue.

The forest official said that the leopard probably fell into the well during a chase to hunt any animal. The well is situated in a dense grass area and the leopard did not see the well and it fell inside it.

Man dies of heart attack while dining with friends

A man allegedly died after he suffered a heart attack while he was dining out with his family members. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. The number of cases of death due to heart attack is increasing day-by-day.

