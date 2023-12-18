Bhopal: Class 9 Student Detained For Molesting Classmate, Morphing Pics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 9 student at a private school in city was detained for molesting classmate in school premises. He also morphed her photos and threatened to circulate them on social media. The victim lodged a police complaint after which the minor accused was detained. Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Upadhyay said accused and victim were minors. The boy would force the girl to talk to him. Later, the boy approached the girl’s best friend to woo her but to no avail.

In September 2023, the boy allegedly stopped the girl after school hours and molested her. The girl resisted and managed to escape from his clutches. In November, the boy visited girl’s social media profile and cropped her pictures, morphed them to look like obscene photos. He then approached the girl’s best friend and told her to convey his message to the girl that he would circulate them on social media if she ignored him again. The girl narrated her ordeal to her family members who lodged a police complaint on Monday morning. The minor boy was detained and is being subjected to counselling, SHO Upadhyay said.