Indore: Meter Reader Electrocuted While Repairing High Tension Line

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old meter reader of an electricity company got electrocuted while repairing a high tension line in Kishanganj police station jurisdiction on Sunday. The incident happened near Bheslay village on Sunday afternoon. The family members alleged that despite being a meter reader, he was asked to work as line man to repair the high-tension line which was not his job. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vikash Kushwaha, a resident of Khargone and was living at rent in Jay Nagar Colony, Pithampur. Vikash’s brother Hariom said that Vikash was a meter reader in the electricity company and was working for around 5 years. He alleged that Vikash was off duty on Sunday but his seniors called him to repair the high-tension line. He had climbed the high-tension line and got electrocuted. It was alleged that Vikash lost his life due to the negligence of his seniors. Vikash was supposed to get married next month. The deceased is survived by his mother and elder brother. The police launched a probe into the case and are gathering information to know the circumstances under which the incident happened. Raghuvanshi, junior engineer (JE) of Madhya Pradesh Western Electricity Distribution Company, said that Vikash was an outsourced employee and worked as a meter reader. He climbed on the high tension line on Sunday without giving any prior information and died due to electricution. West Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board is also probing the entire matter.