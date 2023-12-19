Indore Crime: Woman Killed, Son Hurt After Truck Rams Bike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman was killed and his son was injured after the bike they were riding was rammed by a truck in Khudel police station area on Sunday. The incident happened at Nemawar Road around 1pm when they were hit by a truck from the rear. They were going for a doctor’s visit. The accident victims were taken to the hospital but the woman succumbed to her injuries. The truck driver fled from the scene. The police are probing the case and taking statements of the family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sangeeta Khede, a resident of Shanti Nagar in Musakhedi. Sangeeta’s son Kapil, who works at a hardware shop, said that he along with his mother and a friend were going for his check-up at the doctor’s clinic. They were on their way when a truck hit them from behind. They were taken to the hospital where Sangeeta succumbed to her injuries. She has three children and her husband is a mechanic. The police initiated a probe in the case and are gathering information to know the circumstances under which the accident happened. The police handed over the body to the family members after conducting a post-mortem of the deceased.