MP Updates: 30 Crates Of Beer Seized From Pickup Vehicle In Dhar; Kalika Mata Navratri Fair To Begin In Ratlam

30 Crates Of Beer Seized From Pickup Vehicle In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department seized 30 crates of beer from a pickup vehicle on Digthan-Bachhadabada road. The total quantity of liquor seized was 360 bulk litres, with an estimated value of vehicle and beer around Rs 8 lakh.

The action was taken under the direction of collector Priyank Mishra, assistant excise commissioner Vikramdeep Sagar and assistant district excise officer RS Rai. The vehicle was intercepted during a routine patrolling and vehicle checking operation in Excise Circle, Sagaur.

The accused driver fled from the spot, and a case was registered against him under relevant section of the MP Excise Act, 1915. The entire operation was carried out following the prescribed procedure, with videos and other evidence collected as part of the investigation. The team involved in the operation included sub-inspectors Munendra Singh Jadoun, constables Alp Singh and Reena Bhandole.

Kalika Mata Navratri Fair To Begin

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal corporation is all set to host the 10-day Kalika Mata Navratri Fair from October 3 to 12 at the Kalika Mata Temple premises. The grand inauguration will take place on Thursday at the municipal corporation theatre, located within the fair complex.

The inauguration ceremony will be held under the chief hospitality of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Chetanya Kashyap, MP Anita Chauhan and Mayor Prahlad Patel, in the presence of councillors. The general administration committee in-charge, Dharmendra Vyas, announced a lineup of dignified literary and cultural programmes to be presented every night at the venue.

The fair will feature a range of performances, including Garba dance by the girls of Shri Kalika Mata Seva Mandal Trust, bhajan evenings by local artists and famous bhajan singer Surabhi Chaturvedi, instrumental collective night by saxophone queen Lipika Samanta, Indian Idol fame Sawai Bhaat Night and a laughter show and orchestra by artist Dharshi Baredia.

On October 11, the fair will host an All India Kavi Sammelan, featuring invited poets from across the country, including Dheeraj Sharma (Mandavgarh), Mukesh Shandilya (Itarsi) and Rajni Singh (New Delhi). The fair will conclude on October 12 with Ravan Dahan at Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) with attractive fireworks and the tune of Brasso Band.