 MP SHOCKER: Missing Minor Dalit Girl Taken To Aurangabad, Beaten, Raped
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 02:36 AM IST
Representative Image

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A minor dalit girl who was reported missing from her house since August 21in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh was tied to a post, beaten up, and raped for several days in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra.

The girl’s parents are daily wagers. When the girl did not return home on August 21, her parents went to the Vindhyanagar police station to file a missing person’s report. But the police, instead of lodging a complaint, advised them to search for her in nearby areas. When the family members of the girl reached the police station the next, the cops swung into action.  

The policemen raided different places to search for the girl, but there was no clue about her. Nearly 30 days after her disappearance, the Singrauli police received a call from their Aurangabad counterparts that they had come across a girl from MP.

Afterwards, the police went to Aurangabad and brought her back to Singrauli along with a boy who had abducted her. According to the girl, her abductor had come to her on August 21 saying that her brother was calling her to a fair. She went to the spot sitting on a bike. Then the girl was forced to sit in a car.

Despite her refusal to do so, the boy did not listen to her. They boy told her if she did not act according to his wishes, her father and brother would be killed, the girl said. The girl further said that she had been tied to a post and regularly raped in Aurangabad. Whenever she protested against rape, she was battered.  

Additional superintendent of police Shivkumar Verma said a case had been registered against the accused on the grounds of the girl's statements.

