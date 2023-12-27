MP Updates: 3 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident In Mhow; 28-Yr-Old Man Ends Life In Ujjain

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed after an unidentified vehicle collided with a motorcycle on AB Road near Awlay village on Tuesday. A middle-aged woman was critically injured, while a two-year-old child suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Bhagirath Ninama, 55, Bhoora Ninama, 32, and Lakshmi, 10.

According to Kailash Solanki, in-charge of Badgonda police station, the fatal incident occurred around 4.30 pm near Shakti Cold Store on the outskirts of Awlay village.

Solanki said the five victims were travelling on a single bike from Indore to Manpur.

Upon receiving the information about the accident, a police team rushed to the spot. The injured woman, yet to be identified, was rushed to Mhow civil hospital and later transferred to MY hospital in Indore.

The family of the deceased has been notified and the two-year-old child has been reunited with them. Post-mortem of the deceased was scheduled for Wednesday.

The accident underscored the need for heightened awareness of road safety and responsible driving practices to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

28-year-old man ends life in Ujjain

A youth allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Baikunthdham Colony, Maksi Road, on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Pulkit, 28, son of Anil Singh Dhakad. He was involved in light fitting work.

Rahul, the brother of the deceased, said that Pulkit had a love marriage with Neelam a few years ago and since then, he lived away from the family.

The reason behind the extreme step is not known yet.

Rahul said that the family received the information about Pulkit’s suicide at 7 pm. Panwasa police have registered a case.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines