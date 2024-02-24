MP Update: Fire Breaks Out At Footwear Shop In Khargone; Body Exhumed From Tikamgarh

Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A footwear shop caught fire on Saturday morning around 10 a.m. in Khargone, leaving a family of four in critical condition. Kanhaiya (35), his wife Pushpabai (30), their son Rudransh (5), and daughter Vedanshi (3) were engulfed by the flames.

The incident happened in Keli Gaon village. A woman identified as Pushpabai sustained burns up to 70%. Urgent medical attention necessitated her referral to Indore for further treatment. The rest of the family members are currently admitted to Khargone district hospital, receiving medical care for their injuries.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Scorpio Vehicle Catches Fire in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Panic ensued in Badwani as a Scorpio vehicle caught fire, leading to a swift evacuation by occupants as flames engulfed the vehicle. The incident occurred near Bandhan Road, close to the Girls' College.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke rising from the Scorpio, prompting passengers to quickly disembark and move to a safe distance. Within moments, the flames spread to the entire vehicle, intensifying concerns about potential hazards.

The prompt response from the municipal fire brigade averted a major catastrophe, as firefighters swiftly gained control over the blaze.

There have been no reported injuries in connection with the incident.

Body Exhumed from Grave in Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A body was dig out from a grave in Tikamgarh after the deceased's mother expressed suspicions of foul play leading to her son's death. Relatives had previously submitted a letter to the Superintendent of Police (SP), urging a post-mortem examination.

On Saturday morning, a joint team of police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnel unearthed the body from the cemetery and transferred it to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The incident revolves around the death of 22-year-old Rashid Khan, who passed away on February 15. Family members had previously conducted a burial ceremony. However, concerns arose when Rashid's mother, Shahin Bano, learned that her son had attended a party with friends on the night of his demise. Upon returning home, Rashid's health deteriorated.

The investigation is ongoing.