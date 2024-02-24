Bhopal: MANIT Students Make E-Cycle With Geo-Fencing, GPS Technology |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of MANIT have made an e-cycle, which is equipped geo-fencing and GPS technology. It will conserve ecosystem, reduce pollution and traffic. Equipped with a pedal assist sensor, the e-cycle saves petrol and parking space.

A team of 20 students from Electric Vehicle Club of institution has made a prototype e-cycle from existing cycle led by student coordinator Yash Atlani (3rd-year electrical engineering), student co-coordinator Ayush Jain (3rd-year electrical engineering) and Aman Sharma (3rd-year material engineering) with faculty advisor Professor Shailendra Jain and faculty coordinator Associate Professor Amit Ojha. They plan to make 20 more such e-cycles in five months.

Read Also Bhopal: 75 Weavers From 20 States Display Works At Virasat

The e-cycle will run 40 kilometres on two hours of charging. The maximum speed is 30 km/h. It has seating for 2 people. It has features for night riding such as a headlight, tail light and horn.

Besides, it has a digital metre to display speed, distance, empty range, and odometer features. Its digital controller can be operated by a key. Charging station and e-bike data will be collected and monitored by the microprocessor and microcontroller.

Yash told Free Press that they also made Evolve App, which will help in booking a ride. After booking, it can be connected to phone to receive information on battery, range, speed, location and nearby charging stations. Aryan Bargal, Abhinav Singh, Shivi Mishra and Pashupathinath Soni made significant contributions to developing the IoT application and circuit.

“The plan is to start electric cycle ecosystem with 20 cycles along with a mobile app-controlled cycle system on MANIT campus,” Yash said. An e-cycle costs Rs 20,000- Rs 21,000. For manufacturing 20 e-cycles, the estimated cost will be less, he added.