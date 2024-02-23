Bhopal: 75 Weavers From 20 States Display Works At Virasat | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ladies purses and bags made of Italian leather manufactured in Jammu and Kashmir displayed at Virasat Handloom Expo are a major draw. About 75 weavers from 20 states have showcased handloom works at the expo organised by Textile Handicraft Public Welfare Development Service Committee at Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University campus located in Trilanga.

Weaver Abid Mushtaq Dar said this was the first time in Bhopal that they brought purses made from Italian leather in Jammu and Kashmir. Aari work has been used on purses. The design made on purses is mainly used on expensive pashmina shawls. The purses are washable, he said.

FP Photo

Weaver Mohammad Rajik said banana bark is used for making Chanderi saris. Depending on the work, it takes up to two months to make one sari,” he said. The exhibition will remain open for visitors till February 26 from 12 pm to 9pm.

Students learn block printing

Students of INIFD, Government Women's Polytechnic College and Fashion Designing Institute visited expo on Friday. The students learned the intricacies of the art from weavers. They took part in live demonstration of block printing. Weaver Vijay said that students were given training on tie and dye, block printing and screen printing.