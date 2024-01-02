MP Update: Children Form Human Chain Of Ram Temple In Dhar; Mendha Village Celebrates Priyanka's Feat

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a monumental display of unity and dedication, child volunteers from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) formed a human chain to create the symbolic shape of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

The march, led by Pawan Vyas and attended by district sanghchalak Babulal Hamad, commenced from Dhar Fort Grounds, traversing through the city's main roads, and returning to the Fort Grounds. The disciplined procession featured uniformed Sangh volunteers moving in organised groups.

Addressing the participants, co-functionary Prem Choudhary emphasised the importance of contributing to the nation through daily activities in environmental, educational, and social spheres.

In a remarkable display of patriotism, the child volunteers orchestrated a human chain to depict the grand Ram Temple. The event mirrored the upcoming consecration scheduled for January 22, generating excitement not only in Dhar but across the entire nation.

The dedication and enthusiasm of the young volunteers signify a profound sense of responsibility towards the nation and its cultural heritage, symbolised by the impending inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Mendha village celebrates Priyanka's feat

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar: Priyanka Dawar of Mendha village in Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar has achieved her dream of becoming an air hostess with Tata Vistara Airlines.

An MBA holder, Priyanka's dedication and education have culminated in this remarkable accomplishment. The achievement has sparked joy among her family, friends, and classmates.

Priyanka's parents, Gyan Singh Dawar and Leela Dawar, both professionals, shared the jubilation from their tribal area village. The community, including figures like Sher Singh Dawar and Magan Dawar, celebrated this achievement, reinforcing the positive impact of initiatives like Beti Padhao in the region.