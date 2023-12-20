MP: Unpaid Supervisor 'Imposes' Traffic Chaos In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Keel Hanuman intersection in Guna became the epicentre of traffic mayhem as the unpaid supervisor decided to flip the entire traffic signal system. Supervisor Rajeev Kushwaha took matters into his own hands by turning the signals upside down and disrupting the standard anti-clockwise flow observed nationwide as he did not receive his payment for operating the signal for the past two years.

The traffic light system, which typically follows a logical sequence corresponding to anti clock's movement, now operates in a bewildering manner. The malfunctioning of the traffic system has created a chaotic situation, causing vehicles to face each other at intersections and leading to severe traffic complications. This peculiar situation arose due to non-payment issues faced by the supervisor and the company responsible for the signal system.

Despite attempts to address the problem, no resolution has been reached. The traffic subedar Harsh Yadav expressed concern over the increased traffic problems, emphasising that the signals nationwide follow an anti-clockwise pattern, making Guna's anomaly a unique and challenging circumstance. Supervisor Kushwaha, who grappled with two years of unpaid dues, revealed the struggle to keep the signal functioning. Despite complaints to the collector, a resolution remains elusive. The Guna traffic chaos serves as a stark reminder of the impact financial disputes can have on essential public services, leaving commuters stranded in an unconventional traffic signal debacle.