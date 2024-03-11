MP: Union Minister Verma Emphasises Pivotal Role Of MSMEs In India's Economy

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, emphasised the pivotal role of micro and small enterprises (MSMEs) in India's economy during the 'Prabhuddhajan Sammelan' organised by the BJP district unit. He stated that approximately 3.25 crore MSME units have been registered so far, underscoring their significant contribution to the country's economic growth.

Verma also highlighted the development of 11 new MSME clusters in Madhya Pradesh, stating that the union government would approve them shortly. He referenced former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's statement about the limited reach of welfare schemes under Congress rule, contrasting it with the current scenario where, according to him, 100% of welfare schemes are reaching beneficiaries due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to eradicate corruption. Furthermore, Verma noted India's economic progress, moving from 10th to 5th place in world rankings, and expressed optimism that it would soon reach the third position.

The event saw participation from various dignitaries, including state MSME minister Chetanya Kashyap, forest and environment minister Nagar Singh Chouhan, and BJP district unit president Pradeep Upadhyay, who shared their views. Ratlam Lok Sabha BJP Sankalpa Patra in-charge Sheilendra Daga welcomed the attendees, while representatives from the trade, industry, and Malwa Chamber of Commerce, such as Varun Porwal, Sanjay Vyas, Siddharth Kothari, Sanjay Parakh, and CA Gopal Kakani, provided suggestions for the Sankalpa Patra. Jayvant Kothari conducted the event, and Rajneesh Goyal delivered the vote of thanks.