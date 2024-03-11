Seven Youths Injured After Speeding Scorpio Crashes Into BRTS Railings In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven youths were injured after a speeding Scorpio crashed into the railings near the BRTS corridor on Monday in Indore.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon. The car was carrying three boys and four girls, all of whom sustained minor injuries. Police teams rushed to the scene upon receiving information, but by then, the passengers had already left.

The incident occurred around 2:00 PM near the AB Road near the industry house bus stop. Witnesses reported seeing a black Scorpio approaching from the direction of Palasia Industrial House.

Just before the LIG Square, in front of the State Bank of India, the car lost control and crashed into the BRTS railings. The accident was severe, accompanied by a loud noise, which attracted the attendtion of the bystanders. The passengers, both boys and girls, exited the car one by one.

Some sustained minor facial or hand injuries, but fortunately, no one was seriously hurt. They all gathered on the roadside as ambulances and police arrived and then left the scene. The ages of the boys and girls are estimated to be between 16 and 18 years.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident. It was fortunate that no bikes or cars were caught in the mishap.