Indore: Woman Killed, 3 Kids Among 6 Injured As Truck Overturns On Car

Cops and locals rescuing victims from the car |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old woman lost her life, and six others, including three children, were injured when a loaded truck overturned onto the car they were traveling in on Sunday evening. The incident took place at the Pedmi-Khandel turning point in the Kampel area around 4 pm.

Seven member of two families were returning from a parent-teacher at their childrens’ school. The truck was loaded with soybean de oiled cake and was going from Indore to Harda. The driver lost control at the turning and it overturned onto the car. The truck driver and cleaner fled the scene after the accident.

Kampel police chowki in-charge SI Satyendra Singh Sisodiya stated that upon receiving information, the police initiated a rescue operation with the help of locals to extract the people trapped inside the car. Initially rescuing the children and women, the operation continued for one and a half hours as the car driver was severely trapped.

The car was nearly flattened and severely damaged in the accident |

They were sent to the hospital by ambulances for treatment, where a woman succumbed to her injuries, and others are currently undergoing treatment. The deceased was identified as Anju Jaiswal, a resident of village Mirzapur, Dewas.

The injured persons have been identified as Sumit Jaiswal (40), his wife Purnima Jaiswal (35), his mother Savita (60), his son Vyomesh (3), his daughter Mitali (9), all residents of village Udainagar, Dewas and Anju’s daughter Kavya (9). Sumit was driving the car and he was critically injured in the accident.

Anju was the wife of Sumit’s cousin Anil Jaiswal. Both families decided to attend the teacher-parent meeting together as Mitali and Kavya studied in the same class in the same school in Indore and the accident took place on their way back from the meeting.

Sumit runs a hardware shop, while Anil has a grocery shop in their respective native places. The police have initiated an investigation to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred and sent the body for autopsy examination.