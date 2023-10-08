MP: Unidentified Body Recovered From Panwasa

Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The body of an unidentified man was found in Panwasa police station area. On receiving information, the body of around 55-year-old man was taken to the district hospital.

Here the doctors declared him dead and kept the body in the mortuary. ASI Ramnath Bharti said that there were serious injury marks on the head of the deceased. Investigation is being done at the incident site.

It is also possible that it was an accident or someone may have hit him on the head because the person’s vehicle was not found at the scene of the incident. If the deceased was not identified by evening, the body would be buried after post-mortem, he said.

