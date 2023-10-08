MP: Students Extend Service For Cleansing Bhukhi Mata Ghat  

Girl students cleansing Bhukhi Mata Ghat area in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) conducted a cleanliness campaign on Saturday under Swachhata Saturday at Bhukhi Mata Ghat.

More than 500 students from different schools united and donated labour under the leadership of UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav and made the Bhukhi Mata Ghat clean and neat.

During the recent rains, the water level of Kshipra had increased due to which the soil, silt and polythene which had flowed with the water had collected at many places in the ghat and surrounding areas.

The campaign was organised by the UMC in collaboration with Sarafa Girls School, Maharajwada No-2, Gyan Sagar Global Academy, Gujarati Samaj Higher Secondary School and CM Rise Maharajwada No-3 schools.

Students of these schools, teachers, UMC employees, members of the IEC team along distinguished citizens donated their labour.