 MP: Students Extend Service For Cleansing Bhukhi Mata Ghat  
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Students Extend Service For Cleansing Bhukhi Mata Ghat  

MP: Students Extend Service For Cleansing Bhukhi Mata Ghat  

Students of these schools, teachers, UMC employees, members of the IEC team along distinguished citizens donated their labour.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 02:34 AM IST
article-image
Girl students cleansing Bhukhi Mata Ghat area in Ujjain on Saturday  | FP PHOTO   

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) conducted a cleanliness campaign on Saturday under Swachhata Saturday at Bhukhi Mata Ghat.

More than 500 students from different schools united and donated labour under the leadership of UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav and made the Bhukhi Mata Ghat clean and neat.

During the recent rains, the water level of Kshipra had increased due to which the soil, silt and polythene which had flowed with the water had collected at many places in the ghat and surrounding areas.

The campaign was organised by the UMC in collaboration with Sarafa Girls School, Maharajwada No-2, Gyan Sagar Global Academy, Gujarati Samaj Higher Secondary School and CM Rise Maharajwada No-3 schools.

Students of these schools, teachers, UMC employees, members of the IEC team along distinguished citizens donated their labour.    

Read Also
MP: Gauri Suresh To Launch Literacy Campaign Today  
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: On Matra Navmi Of Shraddha Paksha Women Administer Rituals At Gayatri Shaktipeeth  

MP: On Matra Navmi Of Shraddha Paksha Women Administer Rituals At Gayatri Shaktipeeth  

MP: Brahmin Federation Discusses Key Issues At National Meet

MP: Brahmin Federation Discusses Key Issues At National Meet

MP: Hariphatak Scheme Near Mahakal Mandir    

MP: Hariphatak Scheme Near Mahakal Mandir    

MP: Unidentified Body Recovered From Panwasa

MP: Unidentified Body Recovered From Panwasa

Madhya Pradesh: ADRM Returns Sans Inspection  

Madhya Pradesh: ADRM Returns Sans Inspection  