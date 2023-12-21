MP: UMC Takes Tough Stand Against Illegal Sellers Of Non-Veg Items

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Following the orders of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, for the second time on Wednesday, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) team came out in the city and warned those selling mutton and fish in the open. Action is also being taken against those who are not obeying even after warnings.

After the government order and on the instructions of UMC commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh, UMC has formed a zone-wise team and started action against the meat and mutton shops being operated illegally in the city.

On Wednesday, the staff of the UMC including deputy-commissioner, health, Sanjesh Gupta, and health officer Sanjay Kulshrestha along with the team visited shops in areas like Maksi Road, Sindhi Colony, Shahid Park, Do Talab, Muni Nagar under zone-4 and 5 and warned the concerned people.

In the said action, the licence, gumasta, and permission documents of meat and mutton shops were examined and action was taken against the shopkeepers who did not submit these documents. Their shops were sealed and the illegally installed kiosks were removed. Action was also taken to remove the banner and flex of such shops.

Gupta said that action is being taken against those selling meat with illegal money, now he has warned that action was taken in one of the zones, and action will be taken to seal the shop on those who are not agreeing, which will be explained. They are accepting that no action is being taken against them.