MP: Two Postal Workers Killed In Accident

Their vehicle was fatally hit by an unknown vehicle and were rushed to Barwani District Hospital for treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Two gramin dak sevaks (rural postal workers) were killed in a road accident in Rehgun village of Barwani district on Monday. The deceased, identified as Kapil Lodhi, a resident of Sagar district, and Gautam Sharma of Pansemal, district Shajapur, were posted at Khetia and Pansemal post offices respectively.

The incident occurred while they were on their way back after fetching furniture from Barwani district headquarters, despite it being a government holiday. Their vehicle was fatally hit by an unknown vehicle and were rushed to Barwani District Hospital for treatment.

However, they succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Colleagues of the postal workers who were present during the post-mortem at the hospital alleged mistreatment and harassment by divisional postal inspector Ravi Patel.

They claimed that Patel had summoned the employees to collect furniture on an urgent basis, despite it being a government holiday. Workers complied with the order, however, the unfortunate accident occurred en route, leading to the loss of their lives.

