MP: Two Killed, Over 20 Injured As Sleeper Bus Turns Turtle

Representative Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching accident, a bus en route from Ujjain to Surat lost control and overturned in Jhabua on Sunday, claiming the lives of two passengers, while more than 20 sustained severe injuries. As per details, the distressing accident occurred on the Thandla-Petlavad route, where a sleeper coach bus lost control and overturned, and colliding with an electric pole. Due to the impact of the accident, two passengers died on the spot.

One of the deceased is reported to be a resident of Agar Malwa district. Emergency services rushed to the scene, swiftly transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. The injured are currently undergoing treatment. A major tragedy was averted as the electric wire remained intact and did not fall on the overturned bus. The exact reason behind the accident is not ascertained yet. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause behind the accident. Efforts are underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the bus losing control and overturning. The accident has highlighted the critical need for ensuring safety measures and adequate vigilance on the roads.