MP: Two Killed, Five Injured In Separate Road Accidents

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and five others were injured in separate road accidents which took place in the district during the last 24 hours. At around 9.45 am on Sunday, two women and two men were coming towards Ghattiya on a bike from Ujjain, when an unknown dumper hit the bike hard near Zero Point. In the accident, one man died on the spot while two women and a man were sent to the District Hospital with serious injuries.

From the Aadhaar card and driving licence found from the deceased, the victim was identified as Vivek, son of Vikram Suryavansh, a resident of Tajpur Panwasa. The injured man has been revealed as Gaurishankar.

However, the above names have to be confirmed with their family members. In another road accident, a 22-year-old youth, Vishal Malviya, son of Rajaram, a resident of Kesarbagh Colony Maksi Road, was killed after his auto-rickshaw collided with the barricade placed in front of Shipra Dhaba on Harifatak Road. His brother Yogesh said that at around 10.45 pm on Saturday, Vishal had gone to Nanakheda.

While returning, his auto met with an accident. Vishal had serious injuries on his head and mouth. On receiving the information, the family took him to the District Hospital where the doctor declared Vishal dead after examination. In yet another accident, three men, who were riding a bike from the Daulatganj intersection, were hit by a car and injured. Mahakal police said that Shantilal (45), son of Madhulal Bairagi, a resident of Panwasa; Bhupendra, son of Atmaram and Nitesh Rao were going towards Topkhana on the bike when the driver of a car (GJ 01 KL 2107) hit the bike at Daulatganj intersection. Shantilal and Bhupendra have been admitted to the hospital with injuries in the accident.