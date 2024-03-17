MP: Stone Pelting On Indore-Delhi Bus Leaves Three Injured; Prompt Driver Action Averts Tragedy

Representative image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of stone pelting on a passenger bus on the National Highway between Susner and Soyat was reported in Agar Malwa district. According to the information, some four to five unidentified miscreants pelted stones on the passenger bus which was going from Indore to Delhi on Saturday. The incident left three passengers injured.

As per the information, the driver identified as Govind Nath (40), a resident of Delhi and a woman hailing from Jhalawar were critically injured in the incident. The injured received primary treatment at the government hospital in Soyat Kalan.

Afterward, they were referred to Jhalawar. The glass of the bus was broken due to stone pelting. The promptness of the bus driver saved the lives of other passengers on the bus as he did not stop the bus when stones were being pelted. He stopped the bus after reaching a safe place and dialled 100.

The bus left for Delhi with the remaining passengers late at night. Susner police station in-charge Gagan Badal said that in the absence of a complaint in the matter, the police have launched an investigation from their end. The police are also making efforts to establish contact with the victims.