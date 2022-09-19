MP: Two inter-state arms peddlers arrested in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major breakthrough, Burhanpur police arrested two inter-state arms peddlers and recovered 45 pistols, two revolvers, and four country-made revolvers worth Rs 30 lakhs from them.

Those who were arrested were identified as Teharsingh Sikhligar, 37, and Richpal Singh Patwa (Sikhligar), 52, both residents of Pachori village in Burhanpur district, said Burhanpur superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha.

Notably, Richpal Singh Patwa was arrested by Delhi police and was lodged in the Tihar Jail earlier. He was out on bail and now Burhanpur police will apply for cancellation of his bail due to his involvement in criminal activities.

An officer informed that the court sent Richpal Singh Patwa to jail, while police got a remand of Teharsingh. Police are also going through the social media accounts of the duo and others who are closely associated with the accused to get more information on the case, SP Lodha said.

He informed that keeping tabs on the situation, Burhanpur police closely monitored activities in Pachauri village.

After getting concrete information, an effective action plan was prepared under a special campaign to take effective action against illegal arms manufacturers and smugglers in the area. Under the action plan, information was collected in respect of the accused arrested in the earlier cases of illegal weapons in Khaknar Pachauri police station.

The district cyber cell team and old informer systems were also activated and as a result of which information was received on September 15 through a reliable informer that a large number of illegal weapons have been made by some old criminals of Pachauri village for the last several days.

Arms delivery is to be done outside Pachauri village. After getting the tip-off, it was decided to conduct field operations immediately.

Under the direction of SP Lodha and ASP Antar Singh Kanesh, the decision to conduct raids under the guidance of Nepanagar SDOP Yashpal Singh Thakur and under the leadership of inspector P Dhurve of Khaknar police station was taken for effective action on the above information.

In Pachauri village, a joint team of police station Khaknar, Dedtalai police outpost, DRP line and the cyber cell was deployed.

On the basis of the information of the informer, as per the obligations given late at night, the police teams laid siege in Pachauri village and during the whole process, two accused were arrested from Pachauri village with a large consignment of illegal weapons seized. Police registered a case against the duo under relevant sections of the Arms Act.