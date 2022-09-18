Indore: Monsoon delays work on Metro project

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Work on the Indore Metro train project had been going on at a good pace till recently, but the monsoon seems to be impacting the construction work now.

Officials from the Metro department said that, because of heavy showers recently, the electrical work could not be performed. Out of concern over the safety of workers when it rains, the company puts a halt on the work during that period, waiting for the rain to get over.

“We’ve strictly instructed the company working on the Metro train project that they should ensure the safety of the workers and pause work while it rains heavily at the construction site,” said an official.

At the same time, the officials are concerned at the delay in the construction work and have asked the agencies working on the project to speed up work to meet the deadline.

On one stretch of the total Metro tracks from Gandhi Nagar to MR 10 which is under Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, work was going on at a slow pace, but, now, along the corridor, several structures are visible where the Metro stations are being developed and pillars being installed. Several segment launchers and ground support systems have also been installed.