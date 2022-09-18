IIM Indore, Abu Dhabi B-school plan a joint degree course

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To strengthen the academic relationship between India and the UAE, the Indian Institute of Management Indore has joined forces with one of the leading educational institutes, Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), UAE.

The MoU was signed by IIM Indore director professor Himanshu Rai and ADSM president professor Abdullah El-Kwafi Abonamah.

Rai noted that the ADSM aims at developing entrepreneurial managers and leaders with knowledge and skills of international standards to contribute to sustainable socio-economic development in the knowledge economy. “This aligns with IIM Indore’s mission of developing socially conscious leaders, managers and entrepreneurs who contribute to nation-building,” he said.

This association with the ADSM will provide a platform for students from both the nations to come together, learn and share experiences, cultures and values. “We plan to offer joint programmes and dual degree courses that will be subject to the UAE ministry of education’s commission for academic accreditation,” he said.

The association also includes student and faculty exchange programmes, promoting activities that encourage joint research, exchanging educational data for training purposes and conducting lectures, conferences and workshops.

Abonamah expressed his delight at the collaboration with IIM Indore. He said this partnership would help the two institutions to mutually benefit from the substantial accomplishments in research, education and international collaboration. “We strongly believe our involvement with IIM Indore will further enhance the opportunity of collaborative research, besides promoting and encouraging the exchange of academic staff and students,” he said.

Valid for five years, the MoU will strengthen the academic relations between IIM Indore and the ADSM and facilitate a path for academicians from both nations to come together and contribute to research in mutual interests, a press release issued by IIM Indore said.

Read Also Indore: Class XII girl dies after falling on utensil filled with hot water