Indore: Class XII girl dies after falling on utensil filled with hot water

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 08:58 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A class XII student girl died after she fell into a utensil filled with hot water at her home in the Gandhi Nagar area, the police said on Sunday. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report.

According to the Gandhi Nagar police, the deceased was identified as Arpita Kumrawat, 16, a resident of Gandhi Nagar. She was rushed to hospital after she got burnt on September 9. She died during treatment late on Saturday. The police are taking down the statements of her family members.

Her father, Vinod, told reporters that Arpita was a Class XII student from a city school. On September 9, she was doing some work in the kitchen and fell on the utensil filled with hot water after losing her balance. She received burns on her hands and legs.

