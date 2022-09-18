Indore: Blood donation camp by Gujarati Samaj; over 60 units of blood collected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Saturday, various blood donation camps were organised across the city to help those in need of blood.

Among blood donation camps at 12 places, a camp was organised by the Gujarati Samaj at the Gujarati Homoeopath College and SRGP Professional College with the collaboration of the Terapanth Yuwak Mandal, MY Hospital and the health department.

MLA Ramesh Mendola also visited the camp and felicitated the donors with certificates. Chairman Pankaj Bhai Thakkar and NSS officer Dr Sunil Khatri, too, donated blood to enthuse students and staff to participate in the noble cause. Chairman of the Educational Committee Atul Sheth and office-bearer of the Trust Board Manoj Parekh were also present during the camp, while principal Dr SP Singh and director Dr Ravleen Bhasin thanked the staff and participants for joining the cause. Over 60 units of blood were collected at the camp.

Meanwhile, HoD of Transfusion Medicine, MGM Medical College, Dr Ashok Yadav said they had collected over 1,500 units of blood from different camps. As many as 2,100 people had registered on the occasion.

Blood Donation Camp at Bombay Hospital

On the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bombay Hospital College of Nursing organised a blood donation camp on September 17. A street play was presented by the students of the Nursing College under the aegis of professor Amita Paul and Gauri Manohar. The beliefs related to blood donation were presented through street plays to encourage people to become responsible citizens and donate blood

Saplings planted at 40 places to mark PM’s birthday

In order to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prime Minister as Sewa Diwas, more than 2200 NGOs of the city have organised plantation programmes at 40 different places in the city.

Manish Sharma, in-charge of Urban Poverty Alleviation Cell, said that under the campaign NGOs planted saplings in various parts of the city in which local public representatives and citizens were present.

Officials said that more than 40 self-help groups were involved in tree plantation programmes at Kasturba Trust Hospital (Khandwa Road), Trenching Ground, Bijasen Mata Mandir, and other various places.