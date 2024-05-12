 MP: Two Fall Prey To Silent Heart Attacks In Badnawar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons lost their lives to what is believed to be silent heart attacks. The victims, Mahesh Mukati, 45, and Leelabai, 52, succumbed to these sudden attacks, leaving their families and communities in shock and grief.

Mahesh Mukati, a resident of village Kadodkalan, was on his way to his village from Nagda with his nephew riding pillion on his motorcycle. Unexpectedly, Mahesh fell from his motorcycle, later discovered to be due to a silent heart attack. Despite being rushed to Nagda for medical treatment, he tragically passed away before reaching the hospital.

Similarly, Leelabai, wife of a hostel employee Kanhaiyalal Parmar at Badi Chowpatty, lost her life to a silent attack. The evening before her demise, she had returned home after visiting her newly constructed house in a nearby colony. Shortly after returning, she experienced severe pain and succumbed to the attack, leaving her family members bewildered by the sudden turn of events.

Both incidents have left the families and communities of the deceased in a state of shock and disbelief, as the nature of silent heart attacks often makes them difficult to detect or predict. These tragic losses serve as a stark reminder of the importance of regular health check-ups and awareness about heart health.

