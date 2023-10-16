MP: Two Boys Drown In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Two children drowned after they went to take a bath in a pond in Sitamau-Suwasara, police said on Monday.

As per information, the unfortunate incident was reported from Suryakheda village of Sitamau-Suwasara in Mandsaur district.

Two boys, aged between 10-12 years, residents of Suwasara, ventured into the Pokhar pond near an agricultural field and began bathing. As the two started drowning, the residents who were around raised an alarm.

Some passers-by pulled the two children out of the pond and were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, the official said. The deceased were identified as Jeewan Banjara and Kalam Banjara.

On being informed, police and administration reached the spot. The bodies were sent for postmortem. A case of accidental death has been registered. Further investigations have been launched.

Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang expressed shock on social media. He has urged the administration to provide immediate assistance and relief. Minister Dang said that he would meet the families of the victims in person.