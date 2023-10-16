Bhopal Man Booked For Possessing Gun During Model Code Of Conduct, Firing Air Shots

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man preparing for the job of a security guard, allegedly fired shots in the air in the Parwalia locality on Sunday, the police said. The police added that an FIR has been lodged against the man.

Parwalia police station house officer (SHO) Rachna Mishra said that the man who was found guilty of committing the offence has been identified as Mahendra Sen. Sen had been searching for a job, and one of his friends advised him to purchase a licensed gun, and apply for a guard job at security agency.

Sen did the same, and began preparing for the job of a security guard. He managed to even buy a licensed gun some time ago.

On Sunday, he went to Parwalia along with one of his friends for shooting practice, and fired shots in the air. The police patrolling the area witnessed this, and summoned the duo for questioning. After the cops were apprised of the entire incident, they seized the gun and registered an FIR against Sen.

