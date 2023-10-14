 MP: Over 6 Dozen iPhones Seized At Jabalpur Railway Station During Check
The accused has been identified as Ravi Mohan and was waiting for his train to Delhi

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 6 dozens of iPhones costing Rs 58 lakh were seized from a passenger at Jabalpur railway station on Friday night. The (Government Railway Police) GRP was conducting regular checks amid Model Code of Conduct, when they caught a passenger from platform number 6.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Mohan and was waiting for his train to Delhi. The GRP cops seized 43 units of iPhone 13 and 36 units of iPhone 14. He has been arrested.

The railway police have informed the GST department. Further probe in underway.

During mode code of conduct police have intensified checks to keep an eye on any illegal activities undertaken to influence the voting in forthcoming Madhya Pradesh election.

Similarly on Friday, aa 38-year-old man was caught with 37 kilograms of silver at Bhopal railway station. The accused has been identified as Mohan Singh Maran, a resident of Karond locality in Bhopal. A joint team of GRP and RPF has been formed and regular checks are underway.

The receipt presented by the accused were found to be suspicious. He was later handed over to the Income Tax officers.

