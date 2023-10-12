 MP: Illicit Liquor Worth Over Rs 5L Seized, 4 Held
MP: Illicit Liquor Worth Over Rs 5L Seized, 4 Held

Excise constables Shivnarayan Katare, Subhash Sharma, Santosh Verma and Rita Singoria played key role.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Excise officials conducted a series of raids and seized a huge quantity of illicit liquor worth over Rs 5 Lakh.

As per reports, the excise department launched a special campaign against illicit liquor trade in the district after imposition of model code of conduct (MCC). The team led by assistant district excise officer Basant Bhite conducted raids at various locations in Bahadarpura, Chhoti-Kasrawad and Kasrawad villages and arrested four persons involved in the smuggling of illicit and spurious liquor.

Over 120 litres illicit liquor and over 5,000 kg Mahua Lahan was seized. The seized Mahua Lahan was destroyed on the spot. The total value of the seized liquor (weighing around 134 litres total) was around Rs 5 lakh. Excise constables Shivnarayan Katare, Subhash Sharma, Santosh Verma and Rita Singoria played key role.

