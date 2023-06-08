MP: Two Booked For Violating Animal Relief Order, Using Bullock Carts To Ferry Goods In Scorching Heat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were booked in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly using bullock carts to ferry iron rods used in house construction and in the process violating a government order prohibiting the deployment of animals to transport people and goods in the summer, an official said on Thursday.

The two have been booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Priyanshu Jain, president of the local unit of the People For Animals, the Banganga police station official said.

Jain said the district administration had issued an order banning anyone from using animals to ferry people and goods between noon to 3 pm from April 20 to June 30 keeping in mind the sweltering heat.

However, despite such an order, the two persons were using bullock carts to ferry material at 2pm in scorching heat, Jain said. PTI HWP LAL BNM

Read Also IndusInd Bank Empanelled As Agency Bank By Ministry Of Finance, Madhya Pradesh