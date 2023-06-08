Madhya Pradesh: Sonewani reserved forest won’t be set up, says Vijay Shah

Forest Minister Vijay Shah |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Forest Minister Vijay Shah has said the proposed Sonewani reserved forest will not be set up in the Lalbarra-Waraseoni forest circle in Balaghat district.

The forest minister’s decision came in the wake of protest by the mining lobby, though the government has not mentioned any reason for cancelling the decision.

At a meeting with the members of the State Wildlife Board, presided over by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it was decided that Sonewani reserved forest would be set up on a 163.195-km area in the Pench tiger corridor.

The mining lobby began to protest against the decision. BJP legislator Gourishanker Bisen also supported the protesters and sent a letter to the government.

Nevertheless, a member of Parliament Dhal

Singh Bisen, all legislators, former legislators, chairmen from different Panchayats and various social organisations favoured pitched in for a reserved forest in the area.

On the one hand, legislator from Waraseoni Pradeep Jaiswal spoke in favour proposed the reserved forest. On the other hand, legislator Gourishankar Bisen vehemently opposed it. He even said, “If it is set up, it will be done on his body.”

Keeping in mind the protest by the mining lobby, Chouhan asked the forest department to keep in abeyance the order to set up the reserved forest.

Besides rare wild animals and birds, there are many medicinal plants in the forest. So, it was expected that if the proposed reserved forest was set up – other than protecting the wildlife – it would have increased revenue.

The environmentalists are disappointed with the government’s decision.