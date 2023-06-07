 Madhya Pradesh: Two Drown In Chambal River, Divers Search For Bodies
Madhya Pradesh: Two Drown In Chambal River, Divers Search For Bodies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths drowned in the Chambal River in the Phoop police station area of the district.

As per the information, the Phoop police immediately reached the scene. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, along with the divers, are conducted the rescue operation.

Phoop Station House Officer Pramod Sahu, told that seven boys from Sakraya village had gone to the Chambal River for a swim. Among them, two young boys, identified as Vikas Dhakre (20 years old) and Vivek Shakya (19 years old), drowned in the river due to their inability to swim.

It is reported that they had left from Sakraya village on motorcycles around 8:00 AM and drowned in the waters of the Chambal River around 10:00 AM.

The police along with the rescue team are present at the scene, actively searching for the bodies.

