MP: Two Arrested With Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 1 Cr

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a breakthrough, Bilpank police on Tuesday prevented the transportation of illicit liquor during a vehicle inspection and arrested two accused involved in the case. The police confiscated 1,050 boxes of illicit liquor, packed in the containers during the inspection. The duo failed to produce proof regarding the transportation of liquor, leading to their arrest.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the illicit liquor was being transported from Delhi to Mumbai. The value of seized liquor is estimated to be more than Rs 1 crore. The police have been conducting stringent inspections on the highways and district borders in compliance with the implementation of the model code of conduct. Police have also seized a substantial amount of gold and silver jewellery along with cash during the inspection. The Bilpank police are interrogating the accused to gather information regarding the network of illicit liquors.