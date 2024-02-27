MP: Two Arms Dealers Nabbed With 5 Pistols In Sendhwa | Representative image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police on Monday nabbed two notorious gangsters from Rajasthan involved in illicit arms business and possessing five firearms. The arms dealers were apprehended and booked under National Security Act (NSA).

Following a tip-off regarding the gangsters' activities near Pipaldhar, AB Road Bypass, Sendhwa rural police rounded up two suspects. They were found in possession of five country-made pistols, worth Rs 75,000.

The arrested were Mahipal Gurjar and Vijaysingh Shekhawat, both residents of Kotputli district in Rajasthan. Further investigation uncovered the involvement of Narendra Singh Takrana, a notorious arms dealer from Umrathi village under Varla police station, who had supplied the weapons to them.

Takrana Sikligar's nefarious activities posed a significant threat to national security, leading to his arrest and detention under relevant sections of the NSA.

Mahipal Gurjar, one of the apprehended criminals, was also linked to a previous crime in Behror police station, Kotputli Rajasthan. Additionally, both Gurjar and Shekhawat have a history of involvement in numerous criminal activities, including attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping and theft.

Inspector Dilip Kumar Puri, police station in-charge Sendhwa Rural, ASI Sanjay Pandey, ASI Chandrashekhar Patidar and the team played a key role. SP announced a cash reward of Rs 8,000 for their exemplary work. Moreover, coordination with Rajasthan police has been initiated for further investigation into the criminal backgrounds of the apprehended individuals.