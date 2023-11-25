MP: Truck Driver Flees With 150 Quintals Of Onions In Ratlam

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In an awful incident, a truck driver vanished with over 150 quintals of onions loaded from an agricultural market on Mhow Road in Ratlam. The aggrieved businessman Syed Ali Jaka, hailing from Rehmat Nagar Jaora Road, reported the incident to the Station Road police station after the driver remained untraceable for two months, leading to a case registered under Section 406 for criminal breach of trust.

Jaka, an onion trader, had intended to dispatch the onions to Azadpur Mandi in Delhi on September 20, 2023, using transporter Sunil Yogi from Neemuch. The truck driver, who identified himself as Charan Singh from Kasan village, Gurgaon (Haryana), claimed ownership of the truck.

Jaka entrusted Charan Singh to load 150.93 quintals of onions in the truck destined for businessman Sonu's shop in Azadpur Mandi near the Gurdasmal Devraj area in Delhi, agreeing on a truck fare of Rs 45,000 and providing an advance of Rs 15,000.

However, after a mere two hours, the driver's phone was switched off, leaving Jaka unable to locate him. Despite efforts to find the driver, he remained elusive. A case has been registered and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.