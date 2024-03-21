MP: Truck Driver Dies Of Heart Attack, Biker Crushed To Death In Separate Incidents

Representational Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In two tragic incidents, a truck driver who suffered a heart attack while driving the truck died while a bike rider was crushed to death by a speeding truck on the Labor-Nayagaon four-lane highway near Badnawar. The first incident occurred Wednesday night, as a truck driver, identified as Jaswinder Rajput of Naswari district, Alwar, Rajasthan, suddenly suffered severe chest pain while driving near Manasa village.

EMT Roop Singh Chauhan promptly rushed Jaswinder to the nearby hospital in an ambulance provided by the toll plaza. But he was declared dead upon arrival. The police, notified by the hospital, initiated an investigation into the incident. Following a post-mortem, the body was handed over to the grieving family.

The truck was en route from Indore to Rajasthan, and Jaswinder was accompanied by a cleaner. In a separate incident on the same stretch of road, a youth, identified as Ayush Ghate of Kanvan village, was riding a bike with his friend Narendra Rana. As they made their way home, a speeding truck struck them near the Higher Secondary School. Ayush’s head was crushed under the wheels of the truck.

Narendra too sustained injuries in the accident. The deceased was the nephew of senior BJP leader and former janpad president late Prakashrao Sawant. Upon learning of the tragedy, a wave of grief swept through the village, with many gathering at Badnavar Hospital. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to his grieving family. The truck, traveling from Indore, was seized by the police. A case was registered against the driver. Additionally, the bike was left shattered by the collision.