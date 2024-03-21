MP Weather Update: Summer Ahead, Temperature Likely To Rise By 4°C From March 23

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Increase By 4°C From March 23 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There was rain and hail in Madhya Pradesh for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. Along with rain, hail also fell in Chhindwara. At the same time, the weather also changed in Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Sidhi and Singrauli. The Meteorological Department said that the weather patterns will change again from Thursday. The day temperature will increase by 2 to 4 degrees in the state.

According to IMD, Bhopal, a new Western Disturbance is becoming active from the night of March 23. The effect of which can be seen in the state on March 24-25 . Light rain and cloudy sky is expected in some districts.

Hailstorm in Chhindwara, crops damaged

There was a hailstorm in Chhindwara district on Wednesday also. Earlier on Tuesday. Crops have been damaged due to hailstorm in a big village of Amarwada. MP Nakul Nath inspected the crop damaged due to hailstorm in Palamau Mohkhed.

Change in weather from March 23

The weather has changed thrice so far in March. There was heavy rain and hailstorm in the beginning of March itself. Light rain occurred in the second week. Later, in the third week there was again heavy rain and hailstorm. The system is becoming active again from March 23. Its effect can also be seen in the state.