MP: Unaided Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Chhatarpur District Hospital's Gate

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman reeling with labour pain, who was taken to the Chhatarpur district hospital by her husband for the delivery, was allegedly not attended by anyone at the hospital on Wednesday. Consequently, she delivered the baby on the gate of the hospital, and the hospital administration has drawn flak from the woman’s kin due to their alleged irresponsible attitude.

The woman who delivered the baby on the hospital gate has been identified as Ramdevi Kushwaha, while her husband is named Gowardhan Kushwaha. He told the media that Ramdevi was pregnant, and experienced labour pain on Wednesday. She was taken to the hospital, and the ambulance dropped her on the main gate of the hospital itself.

She was unable to walk, and Gowardhan called out to the hospital administration for help, but no one came to their aid. As a result of the alleged negligence, Ramdevi delivered the baby on the hospital gate itself, following which her kin took her to the delivery ward of the hospital.

Gowardhan alleged before the media that the hospital administration did not care two hoots for his wife, and Chhatarpur ADM Milind Kumar Nagdeve had inspected the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. Despite this, negligence is being exercised by the hospital administration, he added. Civil surgeon at the district hospital, Dr GL Ahirwar was contacted, who said the incident will be probed, and action shall be taken if hospital staffers’ negligence is found in the case.