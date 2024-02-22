 MP: Truck Carrying Poppy Husk Worth ₹25L Seized In Badnawar, Driver Held
This operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Manoj Kumar Singh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 01:13 AM IST
FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another significant crackdown, a truck carrying 500 kg of poppy husk worth around Rs 25 lakh was seized by Badnawar police on early Tuesday. Police arrested the driver of the truck, Lakhwinder Singh, 40, of Ludhiana, Punjab. This operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Manoj Kumar Singh.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the transportation of a substantial quantity of poppy husk from Ratlam, ASI Dinesh Singh Sisodia swiftly mobilised the force and set up a Nakka near Hariyali Bazaar Pitgara.

On suspicion, police intercepted a truck crossing police Nakka. Upon inquiry, the driver was identified as Lakhwinder Singh, hailing from Ludhiana, Punjab. During the inspection, police recovered around 500 kg of poppy husk hidden in plastic sacks concealed within wooden cartons. The seized drugs are estimated to be around Rs 25 lakh as per market value.

The driver said the drug was received from Pyara Singh of Sangrur, Punjab, working at Shan-e-Punjab Hotel in village Kachnara, Daloda police station area, Mandsaur district. Additionally, the seized truck, valued at Rs 10 lakh, was impounded.

Further investigations were underway to ascertain the origins of the contraband and the intended destination.

