Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has indirectly taken a potshot at veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath over speculation about switching sides to Bharatiya Janata Party saying minds of various people are wavering and if not today then tomorrow they will join "our family".

CM Yadav made the remark while addressing a program in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, a stronghold of Nath on Wednesday. A Congress leader close to Kamal Nath, Ajay Singh Thakur and various other Congress leaders joined the saffron party on the occasion.

"In the flow of time, the minds of many people are wavering. If not today then tomorrow they will join our family. No one can stop in this world because there is only one truth that some will come today and some will come tomorrow. People joining the party are welcomed, not because we want to expand the political party, but we welcome because we want to serve India and to bring Madhya Pradesh forward," the CM said.

Recently, Nath has been in the headlines over speculations about the veteran may join the BJP but as of now there is no sign of him switching sides to the saffron party.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also welcomed the leaders who joined the BJP and said that with the blessings of lord Hanuman, the BJP would register victory in Chhindwara as well.

"With the blessings of lord Hanuman, BJP will win here. No power in the world can stop this. I welcome all who join the BJP. Our family is getting bigger and we all should understand what it indicates. This is the time of the biggest and the most popular leader of the world PM Modi," the CM said.

CM Yadav also inaugurated 'Shree Anna (millets) Fair' 2024 and held a roadshow in the district.