 MP: Tribute, Resolution Meet Held In Mhow
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the 67th Mahaparinirvan (death) Day of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, a tribute and resolution meeting was held at the Bhima Janmabhoomi Memorial.

A tribute meeting and resolution programme was organised under the joint aegis of All India Scheduled Caste/Tribe Advocates.In this programme, the elected members of the Bar Council of Scheduled Castes and Tribes from Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Guwahati, Punjab paid floral tributes to nation builder Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The chief guest of the programme was Ramprasad Singharia, chairman of Rajasthan State Bar Council.On behalf of the Memorial Committee, secretary Rajesh Wankhede presented the introduction and told the Bar Council members and lawyers from across the country that on June 28, 1923 Babasaheb had obtained a Barrister degree and the day should be celebrated as Lawyers’ Day across the country.

Chhattisgarh Bar Council member CP Jangade, advocate TS Varun also addressed the programme. Chairman Singharia said in his keynote address that all Ambedkar followers of the country will be engaged in fulfilling any concept issued to establish the ideology of Babasaheb from Bhim Janmabhoomi. Khiladi Lal's son Gangore presided over the programme. Kamalkant Bhalewadikar accepted a vote of thanks.

Bhopal: Task Frauds Involving YouTube, Social Media Apps See Spike
