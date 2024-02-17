 MP: Traffic Chaos At Sanawad Irks Commuters
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 09:47 PM IST
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters continue to face frustrations daily as traffic jams plague the level crossing on Punasa Road in Sanawad, leaving them stranded for hours. Despite persisting the issue for decades, there has been a notable lack of action from authorities.

Zakir Hussain Ami, representing Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti highlighted the frequent jams caused by heavy vehicle movement at narrow railway gate, occurring up to five times daily. Even during events like Narmada Jayanti, the gridlock persists, affecting hundreds of commuters.

With the impending resumption of train services from Sanawad railway station starting March 15, concerns are mounting over exacerbating the traffic issue.

Hussain emphasised the need for a solution, proposing the utilisation of an existing railway underpass near the trenching ground on the Khandwa side. Despite numerous appeals to the Railway Ministry and local authorities for the implementation of this alternative route, progress remains stagnant.

Frustration among residents is palpable, with the committee advocating for swift action to alleviate the longstanding issue. The demand for development of underpass route as a permanent fix to the traffic woes at the railway gate echoes strongly among Sanawad citizens.

Urgent attention from the railway department, government, administration and public representatives is imperative to bring relief to the community and ensure smoother passage through Sanawad's thoroughfares.

