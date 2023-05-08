MP: Tiger spotted in Mhow's Army War College campus, quick response team starts search using drones

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Mhow after a tiger was spotted inside the campus of Army War College (AWC) on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The CCTV footage showed the tiger moving near gate no 3 of the AWC during late night hours of Sunday. A Quick Response Team swung into operation and started its search using drones.

An AWC officer said, "Search for the tiger is on in the campus, however we are yet to find him as it is a busy area."

Pawan Joshi, deputy forest range officer told, "We have received the CCTV footage of the camera installed near the gate no 3 of AWC and on the basis of the footage, it can be said that the animal sighted is a tiger. Clips of tiger have been seen in Choral and Mandu in the last five years but it is for the first time that tiger was spotted in close vicinity of Mhow".

"Our local team as well as forest rescue squad from Indore, along with the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the AWC are searching for the tiger but it has not been found so far. Drone cameras are also being used for scanning the whole areas of the AWC", said Joshi.