 MP: Woman falls in love with Dhirendra Acharya's follower during Ram Katha organised by husband, elopes with him in Chhatarpur
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman allegedly fell in love with a disciple of pandit Dhirendra Acharya during Ram Katha and eloped with him in Chhatarpur.

According to the information, last year in 2022, Chhatarpur resident Rahul Tiwari and his wife decided to organised Shri Ram Katha. Dhirendra Acharya of Chitrakoot Dham was invited for the same. His disciple Narottam Das Dubey also accompanied him among others.

As per Tiwari's complaint, Narottam Das Dubey took his wife's mobile number during the Ram Katha. After the katha was concluded, Dubey started talking to his wife on the phone and allegedly 'trapped' her in love.

The two exchanged calls and texts for a few months. Then, on April 5, his wife eloped with Dubey.

Her husband Tiwari filed a missing report of his wife at the Kotwali police station. After a search, when police found the whereabouts of his wife and queried her, she refused to go back to her husband, saying she is happy with Narrotam Das Dubey.

